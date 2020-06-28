Township Council Makes More Than $1 Million In Purchases
The Township Council on June 23 approved the purchase of more than $1 million in equipment and services.
The purchases were:
- $351,613.50 to Z Brothers Construction of Sayreville for resurfacing of the Public Works parking lot at Ninth Street and Willow Avenue.
- $390,577 to DeSantis Construction of Somerset for the resurfacing of Jacques Lane.
- $30,000 each contract for appraisal services to Sterling DiSanto & Associates of Somerville, Park Way Consulting of Morris Plains, and Sholk Real Estate Appraisal & Consultation of East Brunswick.
- $24,525 for two power lawn mowers to Power Place of Rockaway.
- $25,282.50 to Greelco, Inc. of Newark for a Swenson salt spreader.
- $95,110.55 to SF Mobile-Vision Inc. of Rockaway for mobile video cameras and their accessories for new marked patrol cars in the FTPD fleet.
- $36,988 to Winner Ford of Cherry Hill for a 2020 Ford F350 4×4 regular cab pick up and a plow.
- $5,660.47 to Cherry Valley Tractor of Marlton for a 16-foot landscape trailer.