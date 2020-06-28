Township Council Makes More Than $1 Million In Purchases

Six more township residents tested positive for the […]

Coronavirus Update: One New Virus-Related Death Reported Over Weekend

One more township resident tested positive for the […]

Coronavirus Update: Total Positive Franklin Tests Inches Up To 1,276

Another pair of Franklin residents have tested […]

Coronavirus Update: Two More Residents Test Positive For Virus

Sherry Miller, 75, passed away June 25, 2020 at her […]

Five Franklin Residents Among Seven Busted On Drug-Related Charges

By Bill Bowman

Five township residents were among seven people […]