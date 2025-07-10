Quantcast
Township Council Approves $340K In Contracts

July 9, 2025 Taxes, Township Council Taxes

Contracts totaling $341,255.01 were approved by the Township Council at its July 8 meeting.

The Council approved:

  • a $48,526.20, 5-year contract for interview room cameras to Axon Enterprises of Scottsdale, Az.
  • a $177,351.77 contract for three Ford Police EXP Utility AWD vehicles to Nielsen Ford.
  • a $20,367.04 contract for ManageEngine software renewal to SHI International.
  • a $95,000 contract for drone hardware and services to Omnia.

 

