Township Council Approves $340K In Contracts

Contracts totaling $341,255.01 were approved by the Township Council at its July 8 meeting.

The Council approved:

a $48,526.20, 5-year contract for interview room cameras to Axon Enterprises of Scottsdale, Az.

a $177,351.77 contract for three Ford Police EXP Utility AWD vehicles to Nielsen Ford.

a $20,367.04 contract for ManageEngine software renewal to SHI International.

a $95,000 contract for drone hardware and services to Omnia.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments