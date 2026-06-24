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Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Township Council Introduces New Cannabis Business Regulations, Including Annual Fees

June 24, 2026 Business, Cannabis, Featured, Township Council

EXPLAINING THE CHANGES – Township Manager Robert Vornlocker describes the changes to the Township’s cannabis regulations at the June 23 Township Council meeting.

Operating a cannabis business in Franklin Township is about to get more expensive.

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