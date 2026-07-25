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Short-Term Rental Regulations Proposed By Township Council

July 25, 2026 Township Council

An ordinance that would regulate short-term rentals in the township was introduced at the Township Council’s July 14 meeting.

The ordinance would regulate short-term rentals of 30 consecutive days or fewer, and would apply only to owner-occupied properties.

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