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Township Council Introduces Municipal Budget Carrying Average $74 Tax Increase

April 29, 2026 Featured, Taxes, Township Council, Township Council Taxes

BY THE NUMBERS – Township Manager Robert Vornlocker reviews the proposed 2026 municipal budget at the April 28 Township Council meeting.

The average Franklin Township homeowner will pay $74.26 more in municipal taxes this year under a $75.3 million budget introduced by the Township Council on April 28.

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