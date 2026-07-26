School Board Approves $2.9 Million In Purchases
July 26, 2026
Board of Education Taxes, School Board, Taxes, Taxes at Work
Contracts worth $2,944,410.01 in goods and services were approved by the Board of Education at its July 23 meeting
The Board approved:
- A $96,017.85 quote from Curriculum Associates for the renewal of i-Ready classroom textbooks and digital access for grades 3-5 through 2028.
- A $14,685 quote from Knowing Science LLC for the purchase of Knowing Science Replacement Kits for Grade 4.
- A $12,593 quote from Mystery Science, Inc. for the annual membership renewal of Mystery Science Grades K-5 for all District elementary schools.
- A $2,500 quote from Renaissance for Flocabulary and Flocabulary Plus for Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus for the period of September 1, 2026 – August 31, 2027.
- A $31,232.72 invoice from Rubicon West LLC for the purchase of Atlas Subscription and Premium Support for the period of July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027.
- A $45,834.27 renewal quote from Frontline Education for the purchase of Employee Evaluation Management with Danielson 2022 Rubric for the period of October 1, 2026 to September 30, 2027.
- A $4,234 musical performance agreement from Concord Theatricals for “Footloose.”
- A $40,882 quote from Gallagher Affinity Insurance Services, Inc for the renewal of Student Accident insurance for the 2026-2027 school year.
- The $20,000 purchase of Meraki school cameras from Arctiq to replace and/or enhance the existing CCTV surveillance systems throughout the district’s schools.
- A $66,537.21 quote from CDW-G for the renewal of CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint Protection Bundle and Software Subscription for the 2026-2027 school. This quote replaces the Arctiq proposal approved on June 23, 2026.
- A $52,062.50 renewal quote from IXL Learning for IXL Site Licenses for Grades 6-10 Math and ELA and Grades 11-12 Math for the period of September 1, 2026 – September 1.
- A $149,067.50 quote from Curriculum Associates for i-Ready Assessment and Personalized Instruction Licenses, i-Ready Learning Teacher Toolbox Access and i-Ready Partners Implementation Support services for the FY2027 school.
- A $9,600 quote from Curriculum Associates for four professional learning sessions for the FY2027 school.
- A $16,000 renewal quote from College Board for the PSAT/NMSQT testing for the FY2027 school.
- A $918,229 agreement between Franklin Township Police Department, Jobs4Blue and Franklin Township Board of Education, for the period of July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027 for all Franklin Township Public Schools.
- A $2,000 service proposal from Open Systems Integrators, LLC to provide technical labor and replacement equipment on an as needed basis for the 2026-2027 school.
- A $25,300 estimate from OnScene Technologies, Inc. for the renewal of Share911 Software Platform, Electronic and Voice 911 Notification, and Visitor Management for the 2026-2027 school.
- A $1,696 service proposal from Open Systems Integrators, LLC for the annual renewal of Lenel S2 Service Support for the 2026-2027 school year.
- A $15,776.25 quote from Educational Development Software for the annual subscription renewal of HIBster anti-bullying software and training and aSAP student assistance software and training for the 2026-2027 school year.
- A $4,350 quote from Critical Response Group for an Annual Implementation and Maintenance Subscription for the 2026-2027 school.
- A $26,460 enterprise product agreement from FilteredNet for the annual renewal of Linewize Student Safety Monitor for the 2026-2027 school.
- A $338,950 agreement between Somerset County Educational Services Commission (SCESC) and Franklin Township Board of Education for Somerset County Secondary Academy Alternative Academic Program (General Education Grades 9-12) and Somerset County Elementary Academy Alternative Middle School (General Education Grades 6-8) for the 2026-2027 school year.
- A $36,000 proposal from Language & Literacy Associates for Multilingual and Multicultural Education (LLAMAME) for Sheltered Instruction Training to be funded by Title III . Dates as follows: Cohort A: 9/29, 10/26, 12/1 Cohort B: 9/30, 10/27, 12/2 Cohort C: 10/1, 10/29, 12/3 ESL Teachers: 10/5, 12/9, 3/3.
- A $123,061.30 software license renewal quote from Linkit for the use of Linkit! Assessment Management and Analytics Platform software used for the development and management of K-12 assessments for the period of July 1, 2026 to June 30.
- A $10,000 renewal quote from CollegeBoard for AP testing for the FY2027 school.
- A $30,000 proposal from EdwardWardMedia LLC for Drone Tech Navigators Academy to offer a semester-long drone programming course for Road to Success students at Franklin High School during the FY2027 school year.
- A $10,446.19 sales order from SmartPass, Inc. for the annual subscription renewal of SmartPass Standard for the 2026-2027 school year.
- Quotes worth $64,674.70 from Approved Fire Protection and Safety for the purchase and installation of new equipment district wide.
- A $20,404 invoice from PaySchools for the annual maintenance renewal of PaySchools Central for the FY2027 school year.
- A $29,360 service and repair quote from D&B Service Group for repairs to the rooftop unit at Claremont Elementary School.
- A $565,000 transportation renewal contract with Montauk Transit LLC from September 1, 2026 June 30, 2027.
- A $13,718 quote from Student Provisioning Services for SPS-K12 Tier 4 Subscription for the FY27 school year.
- A $100,000 transportation contract renewal with First Student Inc., Hillsborough NJ from September 1 , 2026-June 30, 2027.
- A $13,350 transportation payable agreement with Transfinder Corporation from July 1, 2026-June 30, 2027 for Annual Tech support and upgrade.
- A $604.77 performance/play agreement from Concord Theatricals for the K12 Licensing of “Little Women” for Franklin High School.
- An $890 production contract from Music Theatre International for the performance license for “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Jr.” for the Franklin Middle School.
- Quotes worth $32,893.75 from Savvas Learning Company for the purchase of enVision A/G/A and enVisionmath 6-8 licenses for Franklin Middle School and Franklin High School for the FY27 school year.
Don’t Miss Out!
No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.
But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.
We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.
To subscribe, please click here.
Existing members, please click here.
Check Also
The purchases of $270,251 in goods and services were approved July 14 by the Township …