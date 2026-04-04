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Township Council Honors Fallen Firefighter, Celebrates Student Achievers

April 3, 2026 Township Council

STUDENTS HONORED – Students from Cedar Hill Prep School were honored at the March 24 Township Council meeting for their extra-curricular academic achievements.

The Township Council honored students from a local private school for regional, national and international academic achievements, and marked the upcoming 20th anniversary of a line-of-duty firefighter death at its March 24 meeting.

The council designated April 11, 2026, as Kevin Apuzzio Day in the township, honoring the memory of the 21-year-old East Franklin Volunteer Fire Company member who died on that date in 2006 while attempting to rescue a trapped resident from a burning home on Whittier Avenue.

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