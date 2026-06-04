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Hamawy Wins CD 12 Democratic Nomination, Besting Franklin’s Robinson

June 3, 2026 2026 Election, Politics

A LONG DAY – Poll workers line up at the Municipal Building June 2 to drop off tallies in the 2026 primary elections.

Adam Hamawy, the former plastic surgeon and combat surgeon, on June 2 won the right to carry the Democratic Party’s banner in the November election to replace retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

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