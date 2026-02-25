Township Council Bans Federal Immigration Actions On Township Property

EXPLAINING RESOLUTION – Mayor Phil Kramer talks about the proposed resolution banning federal immigration enforcement actions on Township property at the February 24 Township Council meeting.

Federal immigration authorities are banned from conducting civil immigration enforcement actions on Township property under a resolution approved by the Township Council at its February 24 meeting.

The resolution bans the immigration enforcement actions in the non-public areas of Township property, unless the action is approved by a judicial warrant, and also bans the use of Township properties for use as staging areas, processing locations, or operation bases in cases where a judicial warrant does not exist.

The ban does not apply to areas in which the general public is allowed.

The measure takes effect immediately but, because it is a resolution, expires at the end of 2026.

Mayor Phil Kramer said the ordinance mirrors Executive Order 12, issued February 11 by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, which bans federal immigration enforcement actions on state property, except in the cases of judicial warrants.

He said a similar executive order was recently issued by New Brunswick Mayor James Cahill.

The Council resolution comes against the backdrop of reported operations by Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Franklin and surrounding towns, as well as the purchase of a 470,000 square-foot warehouse in Roxbury for immigrant detention and processing.

Kramer said he “felt an urgency” to have the mater voted upon, and added it to the agenda on the morning of the Council meeting.

“I am usually loath to do such things,” Kramer said. “I felt some urgency to do this. I also felt, since this came out as an Executive Order, there was no public session involved, or time for comment. It didn’t go before the legislature.”

“And it came out as an executive order from the mayor of New Brunswick, so, again, there was no public hearing, no time for public comment,” he said. “I did, as soon as I knew that it was going to be on the agenda, inform the local papers, the Franklin Reporter, and Tap Into.”

Kramer said that he ensured that the resolution would not be part of the consent agenda – when a group of resolutions are voted on as one – but would be voted on separately, after Council discussion

The resolution does not prohibit Franklin Township police from assisting federal authorities in criminal law enforcement operations, or where a judicial warrant exists.

“So, if ICE shows up … and they’ve got a warrant for someone who has done just for something evil, something unlawful, a violent crime, and they want help from our police officers, they would, I think I’m speaking clearly, they would help them,” Kramer said.

“It might even be good advice to ICE that whenever they do that, they involve our police force,” Kramer said. “I’m not trying to tell them what to do or how to do that. So, I invite ICE to ask us to help them with judicial warrants.”

Council members expressed support for the measure.

“I think this is a good resolution,” Councilman Ram Anbarasan (D-At Large) said. “We should definitely show our township residents that we care, and that we would support legal warrants that are executed, not frivolous actions by federal agents.”

After a grammatical correction suggested by Anbarasan, the Council unanimously approved the resolution.

Following is a video of the discussion and vote:

