Township Council Awards $1.7 Million In Contracts

Contracts totaling $1.7 million were approved by the Township Council at its October 28 meeting.

The contracts awarded were:

A 2-year contract worth $800,000 per year for water department supplies to Core & Main of Edison.

A 4-year contract worth $5,520 in total to Ricoh USA of Parsippany for a copier lease for the Franklin Township Police Department’s Community Relations Bureau.

A contract increase of $6,336, bringing the total contract to $58,560 to Road Safety Systems of Shamong for the Canal Road timber guiderail project.

A contract increase of $82,146.91, bringing the total contract to $735,025.64, to Fischer Contracting of Westfield for the Van Doren area road resurfacing project.

