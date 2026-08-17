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E-Bike Rider Dies After Accident

August 17, 2026 Police News

An adult e-bike rider died from injuries sustained in an accident at Route 27 and South Middlebush Road on August 15, police said.

Police said the unidentified adult male rider, heading south on Rt. 27 shortly before 1:30 p.m., collided with a car as the car was making a left turn from Rt. 37 to South Middlebush.

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