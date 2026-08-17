E-Bike Rider Dies After Accident

Police said the unidentified adult male rider, heading south on Rt. 27 shortly before 1:30 p.m., collided with a car as the car was making a left turn from Rt. 37 to South Middlebush.

An adult e-bike rider died from injuries sustained in an accident at Route 27 and South Middlebush Road on August 15, police said.

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