FTPD Police Log: July 19-25, 2026

A 28-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Hamilton St. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A New Brunswick resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Lewis St. during the morning hours. A male purposely damaged the victim’s side view mirror during a business transaction. The damage was valued at $15. Complaint signing procedures were explained to the victim.

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