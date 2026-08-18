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Scammers Take $60,000 From Township Residents

August 17, 2026 Crime, Crime News, Featured

Three township residents reported that they were scammed out of a total of $60,000 in separate incidents during July, police said.

All of the incidents were reported to police on July 23.

A resident told police that on July 1 she was scammed out of $10,000 by a person she met on a dating site.

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