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Golfers Raise Money For Warrior For Life Scholarships

August 18, 2026 Community Building, Education, General News, School News

SUCCESSFUL EVENT – Adrian and Daryn Plummer, former Franklin schools Superintendent John Ravally, and Rebekah and Nick Solomon (left to right) after the 3rd annual Warrior for Life Blue and Gold Golf Outing at Bunker Hill Golf Club.

For the third consecutive year, dozens of golfers descended on the Bunker Hill Golf Club on August 17 to help raise scholarship money for Franklin Township students.

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