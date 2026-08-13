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Road Resurfacing Program Update: August 13, 2026

August 13, 2026 Construction, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

Following is the latest update on the Township’s road resurfacing program.

Please note due to extreme heat and weather conditions these dates are subject to change 

Pierce St (Cedar Grove to Davidson) -Milling and paving to begin on or about 8/18 – Weather permitting

Coppermine Rd Area Resurfacing – In progress

  • Coppermine Rd – Milling – 8/19 – 8/20 – Paving 8/21
  • Alma Ct -Paving in progress
  • Wiley Dr
  • Warren St – Paved
  • Mc Guffy Rd -Paved
  • Samuel PL
  • Howard Ave SBB section
  • 14th St – Milling – 8/17 – Paving – 8/18

Highwood Rd Area Resurfacing -Will begin after Willow Ave resurfacing is completed.

  • Highwood Rd
  • Old Lane Highwood
  • Neuville Rd
  • Radio Ct
  • Boulder Ln
  • Section of Hawthorne Dr

Willow Ave Area Resurfacing – Work to begin on or about 8/20/26 weather permitting. 

  • DeMott Lane – Easton Ave to New Brunswick Rd – Concrete work scheduled 8/20-8/22. Milling 8/24 and 8/25. paving 8/26 and 8/27.
  • 9th St
  • Willow Ave – Milling and paving 8/28
  • 2nd St
  • Alton Dr
  • Treptow Rd – Concrete work to begin 8/24/26

Randolph Rd Area Resurfacing -Awarded

  • Randolph Rd
  • Bell St
  • Bort St
  • Sanders Ave
  • Jimmy Ct
  • Campus Dr
  • Belmont Dr

 Golf View Area Resurfacing -Awarded

  • Vilet Rd
  • Golf View Dr
  • Carraige Trail
  • Champlain Way

New Brunswick Rd (Willow to Cedar Grove) -Out to bid

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED

  • Sterling Rd -Paved
  • Olsen Dr – Paved
  • Stewart Ave -Paved
  • Stockton Ave – Paved
  • Clover Pl -Paved
  • Marion Ave -Paved
  • Evelyn – Paved
  • Annapolis St -Paved

Cedarbrook Rd Resurfacing -COMPLETED

 Canal Rd Resurfacing – In design

Girard Ave Area Resurfacing – In Design

  • Susan Dr
  • Blair Ave
  • Roosevelt Ave
  • Millstone Rd
  • Flower Rd
  • Girard Ave
  • West Point Ave
  • Green St
  • Austin Ave
  • Home St – Small Section
  • Jefferson St
  • Sumner Ave
  • Field St

Fuller St Area Resurfacing – 

  • Burns St
  • Springfield Ave
  • Frank St
  • Fuller St
  • Hillview Ave
  • Livingston Ave
  • Nicole Dr
  • Rieder Ct
  • Barclay Ct
  • Dumont St
  • Marigold Lane

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