Road Resurfacing Program Update: August 13, 2026

Following is the latest update on the Township’s road resurfacing program.

Please note due to extreme heat and weather conditions these dates are subject to change

Pierce St (Cedar Grove to Davidson) -Milling and paving to begin on or about 8/18 – Weather permitting

Coppermine Rd Area Resurfacing – In progress

Coppermine Rd – Milling – 8/19 – 8/20 – Paving 8/21

Alma Ct -Paving in progress

Wiley Dr

Warren St – Paved

Mc Guffy Rd -Paved

Samuel PL

Howard Ave SBB section

14th St – Milling – 8/17 – Paving – 8/18

Highwood Rd Area Resurfacing -Will begin after Willow Ave resurfacing is completed.

Highwood Rd

Old Lane Highwood

Neuville Rd

Radio Ct

Boulder Ln

Section of Hawthorne Dr

Willow Ave Area Resurfacing – Work to begin on or about 8/20/26 weather permitting.

DeMott Lane – Easton Ave to New Brunswick Rd – Concrete work scheduled 8/20-8/22. Milling 8/24 and 8/25. paving 8/26 and 8/27.

9th St

Willow Ave – Milling and paving 8/28

2nd St

Alton Dr

Treptow Rd – Concrete work to begin 8/24/26

Randolph Rd Area Resurfacing -Awarded

Randolph Rd

Bell St

Bort St

Sanders Ave

Jimmy Ct

Campus Dr

Belmont Dr

Golf View Area Resurfacing -Awarded

Vilet Rd

Golf View Dr

Carraige Trail

Champlain Way

New Brunswick Rd (Willow to Cedar Grove) -Out to bid

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETED

Sterling Rd -Paved

Olsen Dr – Paved

Stewart Ave -Paved

Stockton Ave – Paved

Clover Pl -Paved

Marion Ave -Paved

Evelyn – Paved

Annapolis St -Paved

Cedarbrook Rd Resurfacing -COMPLETED

Canal Rd Resurfacing – In design

Girard Ave Area Resurfacing – In Design

Susan Dr

Blair Ave

Roosevelt Ave

Millstone Rd

Flower Rd

Girard Ave

West Point Ave

Green St

Austin Ave

Home St – Small Section

Jefferson St

Sumner Ave

Field St

Fuller St Area Resurfacing –

Burns St

Springfield Ave

Frank St

Fuller St

Hillview Ave

Livingston Ave

Nicole Dr

Rieder Ct

Barclay Ct

Dumont St

Marigold Lane

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