Township Council Approves Ordinance Sharply Restricting Warehouses, Banning Data Centers

The Franklin Township Council voted 6-3 Tuesday night to give final approval to an ordinance that severely restricts where warehouses can be built in the township and bans data centers outright, pushing through the measure over strenuous objections from lawyers representing several developers who said the rules were arbitrary and legally flawed.

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