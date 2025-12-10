Township Council Approves Fire District Commissioners’ Stipends

There were no increases in the Fire District Commissioners’ stipends approved December 9 by the Township Council.

The proposed stipends were approved by voters in the four districts in the February Fire Election.

The Council approved the following stipends:

Fire District No. 1 $9,000.00 (Commissioners except Chair)

Fire District No. 1 $9,500.00 (Chairman)

Fire District No. 2 $8,250.00 each

Fire District No. 3 $8,500.00 each

Fire District No. 4 $ 300.00 each commissioner/$400 each officer

There was no public comment on the resolution to approve the stipends, which was passed as part of the Council’s consent agenda.

