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Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Township Cannabis Industry Tops $30 Million In 2025

April 2, 2026 Business, Business News, Cannabis, Featured

RIBBON-CUTTING – The Sensory Dispensary on Davidson Avenue entered the crowded Franklin cannabis market in late 2025 and posted strong 4th Quarter earnings. (File photo)

Eighteen township cannabis businesses generated an estimated $30.1 million in gross sales during 2025, an approximate 50% increase over 2024.

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