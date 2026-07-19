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Verizon Wireless Store To Offer Free Backpacks

July 19, 2026 Business News, Education

A local Verizon-authorized retailer will participate July 26 in a nationwide giveaway of backpacks for school children.

The Verizon Wireless store in the Crossroads Somerset retail center at 441 Elizabeth Avenue will host the local “giveaway”School Rocks Backpack Giveaway,” set to start at 1 p.m.

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