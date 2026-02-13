‘The Crossing’ Concert Performance Set For FMS-SGS

A special concert performance of a new musical commemorating George Washington and troops crossing the Delaware River on Christmas 1776 prior to the battles of Princeton and Trenton is set for 7 p.m. February 28 at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, 1649 Amwell Road.

The musical, “The Crossing: A Revolutionary New Musical … In Concert,” will feature professional actors from Broadway and television, according to a press release.

The show is a sweeping, emotionally rich musical that brings to life the tension, courage, and humanity surrounding Washington’s daring crossing of the Delaware River. Through powerful songs and storytelling, the musical explores the people, choices, and moments that defined a turning point in the fight for independence.

Developed through meticulous historical research and collaboration with leading scholars, The Crossing weaves together military strategy, political philosophy, and deeply human storytelling. The result is a powerful narrative that honors the courage, sacrifice, and determination that shaped the birth of our nation.

This concert performance offers audiences an early opportunity to experience the music of the show, performed by featured vocalists under the direction of an accomplished creative team:

Directed by: Terri Seggio

Musical Director & Composer: John Allen Watts

Book & Lyrics: Jason Huza

Music: John Allen Watts

““This show is an inspiring celebration of history, artistry, and national resilience that I am proud to bring to local audiences,” Seggio said in the release.

“Every note in The Crossing carries the weight of a moment when ordinary people made extraordinary choices. In this concert performance, audiences will hear the heartbeat of the story — the fear, the hope, and the resolve that shaped a turning point in our nation’s history,” John Allen Watts, the show’s musical director and composer, said in a press release about the performance.

“The Crossing was born from the belief that history isn’t something we leave behind—it’s something we continually step into with courage, clarity, and heart,” said composer John Allen Watts.

“The Crossing” breaks new ground by bringing historically overlooked voices to the forefront. Featured characters include Private Jacob Francis, a free Black soldier who served in Washington’s army, and Billy Lee, Washington’s enslaved and trusted valet. By highlighting these stories, the production presents a fuller, more inclusive portrait of the American Revolution—one that reflects the diversity and complexity of the nation’s founding.

This approach strengthens the relevance of New Jersey’s revolutionary sites for contemporary audiences and reinforces the city’s vital role in telling America’s complete story.

The full stage production of The Crossing is scheduled for December 2026 in Trenton, aligning with the 250th anniversary of Washington’s crossing of the Delaware. The production is being co-produced by the Passage Theatre Company and TenCrucialDays.org.

The Franklin Middle School performance is sponsored by Franklin 250, a township-wide initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States’ birth and the nation’s revolutionary history through educational programming, community events, youth engagement, and public celebrations. The initiative highlights Franklin’s enduring legacy of innovation, civic responsibility, and public service while empowering residents of all ages to explore history in meaningful, accessible ways.

Tickets, which cost $10, are available online in advance and go on sale at the door at 6:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

The recommended audience is ages 8 and up due to thematic content.

