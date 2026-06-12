FTPD Police Log: May 17-23, 2026

05/17/2026

A 66-year-old Staten Island, NY woman was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Easton Ave. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

05/18/2026

A Fairfield business was the victim of a theft between 05/15/26 and 05/18/26 in the area of Davidson Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s cables from a construction site. The value of the cables was $3,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim was coversing with an alleged male online when he convinced her to send $200 worth of gift cards under the guise that they were in a dating relationship. The victim was advised of the scam by patrol.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Emerson Rd. during the evening hours. Seven juvenile males were located by patrol and charged accordingly. The defendants were processed and released to their respective guardians.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of trespassing during the evening hours. An unknown female entered the building after business hours. Patrol did a search of the building yielding negative results for the suspect.

05/19/2026

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of trespassing during the overnight hours. An unknown female and male entered the building after business hours. Patrol did a search of the building yielding negative results for the suspects.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft and forgery on 05/11/26. The unknown suspect intercepted and altered a mailed check belonging to the victim. The check was cashed in the amount of $1,419.55.

A Somerset complex was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged two decommissioned vending machines valued at $450.

05/20/2026

An Edison resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Randolph Rd. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect stole the victim’s backpack while at her place of employment. The bag contained two cell phones and the victim’s wallet. The stolen property was valued at $700.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male and female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $21. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspects with negative results.

05/21/2026

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $50. The suspect fled the area on a bike.

A 47-year-old Scotch Plains man was arrested by Fanwood PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A Madison business was the victim of porch piracy between 05/20/26 and 05/21/26 in the area of Barron Cir. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $308.

05/22/2026

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Patrol located the juvenile suspect and he was charged accordingly. The defendant was processed and released to a guardian.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 05/17/26 and 05/22/26 in the area of Woodhill St. The unknown suspect(s) threw eggs at the victim’s residence causing damage to the screen door. The value of the screen door was unknown at time of report.

05/23/2026

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for an unknown amount of merchandise. The suspect fled the area of a bike.

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