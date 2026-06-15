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Family Cat Dies In Willow Road Garage Fire

June 14, 2026 Fires

A family pet died June 13 in a Willow Road garage fire that is under investigation.

FTPD officers, firefighters and EMS personnel were dispatched to the location after Township police received a call of a garage fire at about 8:21 p.m., according to a press release about the incident.’

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