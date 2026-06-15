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FHS Alum, Football Standout Carlton Agudosi Returns To Host Football Clinic at FHS

June 14, 2026 Sports

Franklin High School Class of 2012 graduate Carlton Agudosi returned to the township on June 14 to run another of his football clinics.

Agudosi played for Rutgers University, and in the NFL and Canadian Football League.

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