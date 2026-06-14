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Franklin Township Pride Day Draws Elected Officials, Educators In Call for Unity, Vigilance

June 14, 2026 Community Building, General News

CONGRESSWOMAN VISITS FRANKLIN – U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman speaks at the June 13 Pride Day celebration at the township Cultural and Arts Gazebo.

Elected officials, educators and community members gathered Friday for the Franklin Township Pride Committee’s annual Pride Day celebration, marking a moment of reflection and resolve as speakers warned that hard-won rights for LGBTQ+ people remain under threat and urged the crowd never to let its guard down.

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