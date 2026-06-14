Franklin Township Pride Day Draws Elected Officials, Educators In Call for Unity, Vigilance

Elected officials, educators and community members gathered Friday for the Franklin Township Pride Committee’s annual Pride Day celebration, marking a moment of reflection and resolve as speakers warned that hard-won rights for LGBTQ+ people remain under threat and urged the crowd never to let its guard down.

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