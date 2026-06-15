Warriors4Life Scholarship Foundation Gathers Awardees At Cultural Gazebo For Info, Congratulations

The Foundation was created in 2017 by Nicholas and Rebekah Solomon and Daryn and Adrian Plummer, “to generate scholarships for students in the Franklin Township community of Somerset, NJ that exhibit excellence in the areas of academics, athletics, arts, community service, social consciousness and philanthropy,” according to the Foundation’s web site.

The Warriors4Life Foundation held its annual “photo op” showcasing scholarship awardees June 14 at the township Cultural and Performance Gazebo in the Municipal Complex on DeMott Lane.

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