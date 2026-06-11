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Gov. Sherrill Visits Elizabeth Avenue School, Touts ‘High Impact Tutoring’ Successes

June 11, 2026 Education, Featured, School Board, School News, State Legislature

GUBERNATORIAL VISIT – Gov. Mikie Sherrill on June 10 visited Elizabeth Avenue Elementary School to tout the school’s success with “High Impact Tutoring,” and announce another round of funding to expand it throughout the state. Looking on are state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-12) and Giselle Perez, Supervisor, Elementary Language Arts Literacy for the district.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill visited Elizabeth Avenue Elementary School on June 10 to announce a new round of state tutoring grants and promote her proposed record $12.4 billion education budget, citing dramatic academic gains at the school as evidence that high-impact tutoring programs deliver results.

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