TEECS Student Wins National Merit Scholarship

Mahek Khan of Piscataway won the National Merit Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, scholarship.

A Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School student is one of the latest 2,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities, the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced on June 3.

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