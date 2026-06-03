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TEECS Student Wins National Merit Scholarship

June 3, 2026 Education, TEECS

A Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School student is one of the latest 2,500 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities, the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced on June 3.

Mahek Khan of Piscataway won the National Merit Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, scholarship.

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