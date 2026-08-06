FTPD Police Log: July 12—18, 2026

A 49-year-old South Brunswick man was arrested by the South Brunswick PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $64. The suspect fled the area in a Honda CRV.

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