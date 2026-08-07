Mayor Would Seek To End Flock Security Camera Contract If Something ‘Egregious’ Surfaces

Representatives of Atlanta, Georgia-based Flock Security are expected to attend the August 11 Township Council meeting to answer Council and residents’ questions about the system. Also expected to attend is Township Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks.

Mayor Phil Kramer said he would want to end the Township’s nearly $340,000 contract for Flock Safety surveillance cameras if something “egregious” turns up about how the system is being used, but he stopped short of predicting that will happen at the Township Council’s Aug. 11 meeting.

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