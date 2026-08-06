Life Story: Carol Fodor, 75; Formerly Of Somerset

Carol Fodor, of Piscataway passed away on Sunday, August 2nd at home. She was 75.

Born and raised in Perth Amboy, she lived in New Brunswick, Somerset and Edison before moving to Piscataway 35 years ago.

Carol worked as a Produce Clerk for Foodtown, then later Stop & Shop in Edison before her retirement.

She was a member of the Local #1262 United Food & Commercial Workers Union. Carol loved to crochet and would often crochet blankets to donate to the Children’s Specialized Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She also enjoyed word search puzzles, watching TV dramas, and most of all spending time with her loving family.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, John Fodor (2009) and Ann (Dudich) Fodor (2006); and brothers, Jimmy (2009), Donald (2018) and Dennis Fodor (2006).

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley and Julie Sikora of Sewaren and John and Kim Sikora of South Plainfield; brothers, John Fodor of Somerset and Tommy Fodor of Forked River; sisters, Shirley Fodor-Guyder of Kendall Park and Linda Burgeson and Anna Flagg, both of New Brunswick, and 4 grandchildren, Sophia, Marissa, Nicole and Laci.

Cremation services have been handled privately.

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