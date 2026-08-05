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FTPD Unveils New $700K Mobile Command Post At National Night Out

August 5, 2026 Featured, Police, Police News, State Legislature, Township Council

NEW EQUIPMENT – The FTPD unveiled its new Mobile Command Post at National Night Out on August 4.

Franklin Township residents got their first look at the police department’s new mobile command post, a vehicle worth more than $700,000, when it was unveiled August 4 during the township’s National Night Out observance.

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