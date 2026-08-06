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Planning Board Approves Second 30-Unit Apartment Building At Sterling Point

August 6, 2026 Development, Planning Board

DETAILING THE PLAN – Steven Katz of Cal-Sterling Franklin, center, brings the Planning Board up-to-date on his project at the August 5 Planning Board meeting.

The Township Planning Board voted unanimously Aug. 5 to let Cal-Sterling Franklin build the second of two 30-unit apartment buildings at its Sterling Point development, clearing the way for construction that had been stalled for more than two years by a dispute over water service.

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