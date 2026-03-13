TEECS Science Olympiad Team Takes Home Medals

The Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School Science Olympiad team returned from a recent competition wearing medals.
The team, which competed at the New Jersey State Science Olympiad Finals held at Middlesex College on March 9, won four gold medals and two bronze medals, according to a press release from the school.
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