Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Street Resurfacing Projects Updates

June 16, 2026 Construction, Taxes at Work

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Concrete work on Stewart Ave to begin on June 15th, weather permitting. 

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave
  • Clover Pl
  • Marion Ave
  • Annapolis St

Cedarbrook Rd Resurfacing – Concrete work to begin on or about June 22 weather permitting

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Township Road Resurfacing Projects Updates

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Concrete work to begin on Annapolis St on June 8th, …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.