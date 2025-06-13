Street Resurfacing Projects Updated

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing -Concrete work to begin on or about June 16, weather permitting. Milling and paving will begin when concrete work is completed.
Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing -All paving completed. Restoration and striping still to be completed.
- Rodgers Ave – Paved
- Waldorf St – Paved
- Hunt Rd -Paved
- Continental Rd -Paved
- Elmwood St -Paved
- Holly St – Pavved
- Victor St -Paved
- Martin St -Paved
Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing -Contractor to be awarded June 12th
- Van Doren Ave
- Wexford Way
- Martino Dr
Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to be awarded June 12th
- Old Georgetown Rd
- Laurel Ave (Township Section)
- Stirrup Way
- English Lane
Howard Ave Area Resurfacing -Contractor to be awarded June 12th
- Halsey St
- Mercury St
- Beatrice St
- Howard Ave
- Angel Pl
Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to be awarded June 12th
- Sebring Rd
- Annapolis St
- Lexington Rd
- Phillips Rd
- Francis St
- Link Rd
- School Ave
- Lewis St
Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design
- Sterling Rd
- Olsen Dr
- Stewart Ave
- Stockton Ave
- Clover Pl
