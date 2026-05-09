Boys Volleyball Seniors Honored At Senior Night

Here are some scenes from the event:

The 10 seniors walked the red carpet in the gym, and through a gauntlet of fellow players.

The Franklin High School Boys Volleyball team honored their seniors in an annual ceremony May 7.

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