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FHS Sports: Warriors Volleyball Defeats North Plainfield, 2-0

May 9, 2026 Boys Volleyball, High School Sports, Sports

GOING FOR THE BLOCK – Warriors Myles Elliott (14) and Samuel Urjilez team up to block an attempt by North Plainfield during the May 7 match.

The Franklin High School Warriors volleyball team swept North Plainfield 2-0 on their Senior Night May 7, winning by scores of 25-13 and 25-23 to improve to 7-10 on the season.

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