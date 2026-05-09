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Franklin Students Honored At Robeson Youth Achievement Awards

May 9, 2026 Education, RVCC, School News

Four Franklin Township students were among 20 students from Somerset and Hunterdon counties who were honored for their achievements at the 35th Annual Paul Robeson Youth Achievement Awards, held April 20 at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

The event, attended by 270 people, was sponsored by the College’s Paul Robeson Institute for Ethics, Leadership and Social Justice. 

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