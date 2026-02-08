St. Matthias Holds Annual ‘Night Of Winners’ Fundraiser

About 200 people gathered in the St. Matthias School cafeteria February 7 for the annual “Night of Winners” tricky tray fundraiser.

The theme for this year was Mardi Gras, and attendees came decked out in masks, beads and headware.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year for the community of St. Matthias,” said Mellissa Garlatti, the event’s chairperson. “it’s a combined community event, but the proceeds from this event benefit the students at St. Matthias School.”

Garlatti said the event is expected to raise close to $40,000.

The event featured a variety of prize baskets, including air fryers, blankets and gift certificates from local restaurants, she said.

“We get donations from from all over,” she said.

This was Garlatti’s last year of chairing the event, her successor, Santina Spinella, said she’s ready to take the reins next year.

“I have really big shoes to fill next year when I take it over,” Spinella said.

“This is my seventh year doing this and I have to tell you it’s a lot of fun,” she said. “The women together and the men that come together to put this event together, it’s not easy, it’s a lot of work, a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff.”

“It’s such a fun night and we hope everyone will come next year,” Garlatti said.

Following are some scenes from the evening:

