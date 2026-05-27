FR&A Photo Gallery: Memorial Day 2026

Groups and organizations from across the township participated, from first responders, to Boy and Girl Scouts, to high school groups.

The rain held off on Memorial Day 2026, just in time for the annual parade up DeMott Lane to the Municipal Complex.

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