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FR&A Photo Gallery: Memorial Day 2026

May 26, 2026 Community Building, General News, Military, Veterans

The rain held off on Memorial Day 2026, just in time for the annual parade up DeMott Lane to the Municipal Complex.

Groups and organizations from across the township participated, from first responders, to Boy and Girl Scouts, to high school groups.

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