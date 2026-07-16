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Somerset SCVTHS Student Places In National Competition

July 16, 2026 Education, School News

FBLA COMPETITORS – Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School students recently attended the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference. SCVTHS attendees included (l-r) Supervisor of Academics Randee Benaksas, Krishay Patel of Hillsborough, Guru Puduru of Bridgewater, Jacob Berman of Bridgewater (8th Place, Human Resource Management) , Arjun Buch of Hillsborough, Matteo Gillio of Hillsborough, Ariana Jain of Hillsborough, Bhumija Grandhe of Bridgewater, Siyaa Choudhary of Somerset (3rd place in the Healthcare Administration), and Business, Entrepreneurship, and Management Instructor James Strickhart.

A Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School student from Somerset earned third place in a recent Future Business Leaders of America competition in San Antonio, Texas.

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