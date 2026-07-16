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Village Plaza Dunkin’ Celebrates ‘Next-Gen’ Relaunch, Donates $3,000 To Franklin Food Bank

July 16, 2026 Business, Business News, Featured

CELEBRATING THE RELAUNCH – Mayor Phil Kramer speaks to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate’s PJ Parker July 15 during the Dunkin relaunch celebration in Village Plaza on Easton Avenue.

The Dunkin’ at Village Plaza on Easton Avenue marked its re-grand opening July 15 with a ribbon-cutting-style celebration that drew the mayor, a state assemblyman, two county commissioners, township and police officials, and a $3,000 donation to the Franklin Food Bank.

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