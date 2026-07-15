Township Council Pulls Cannabis Fee Ordinance, Introduces Tiered Replacement

The Township Council on July 14 withdrew a cannabis business ordinance it introduced last month and replaced it with a rewritten version that cuts fees for growers and manufacturers and, for the first time, sets local license costs for every class of cannabis business.

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