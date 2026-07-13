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More Than 200 Attend Delayed Eid al-Adha Celebration

July 13, 2026 Religion

RELIGIOUS COMMEMORATION – Attendees at the 5th annual Eid-al-Adhr celebration at the township Senior/Community Center on July 12.

More than 200 people packed the Franklin Township Senior/Community Center on July 12 to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important Islamic holidays, commemorating the sacrifice that the Muslim Prophet Ibrahim was prepared to make to show his fealty to God.

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