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FTPD Police Log: June 14-20, 2026

July 13, 2026 Crime, Police Log

06/14/2026

A 30-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for eluding and assault during an investigation in the area of Nevius Pl. The resident fled from police during an attempted motor vehicle stop in the area of Rt. 27. The resident was later located and assaulted investigating officers. The resident was processed and released on a summons. 

A 38-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for DWI during a property damage investigation in the area of Elizabeth Ave. during the afternoon hours. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance. 

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