Somerset Resident Killed In Car Accident

A 51-year-old Somerset resident was killed October 19 as the result of a two-car collision at Easton Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane, police said.

Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting the accident at about 7:43 a.m., according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

The driver of a 2019 Honda Civic was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the release.

The driver of a 2023 Toyota Tundra, a 37-year-old Piscataway resident, was not injured, police said.

There were no passengers in either car, police said.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau are investigating the accident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Ellington at (732) 873-5533, extension 3174, or via email at ryan.ellington@franklinnj.gov.



