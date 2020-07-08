SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series Tickets Go On Sale July 9th

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots have announced that tickets for the first four games of the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series will go on sale on Thursday, July 9th at 10:00 am.

Tickets will be available for purchase online only at www.somersetpatriots.com. Tickets are $10 and will be general admission seating for the games.

To adhere to New Jersey guidelines for outdoor gatherings, the Somerset Patriots will limit the number of people in the ballpark to 500. If the number of people allowed for outdoor gatherings change, the team will adjust the number of tickets able to be sold.

Season Ticket Holders have been contacted directly via email by the Patriots Ticket Office regarding options on how they can attend games this summer.

The Somerset Patriots announced in a press conference on Tuesday, July 7th that the team will bring baseball back to TD Bank Ballpark this summer with the newly created SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series.

Starting on July 17th, the Somerset Patriots will play games against the New Jersey Blasters, a team also run by the organization, exclusively at TD Bank Ballpark. Both teams will consist of local players to help control travel and limit the risk of individuals coming from other parts of the country.

For more information about the Somerset Patriots and the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com, follow all of the team’s social media accounts, and download the Somerset Patriots Mobile App.