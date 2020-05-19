Somerset Patriots Pop-Up Shopping Event Helps Community And RWJBarnabas Health

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots, and their concessions partner HomePlate Catering & Hospitality, teamed up with Sysco Metro New York to provide the community with a pop-up shopping event at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday, May 8th.

From the 70 online orders placed, the Somerset Patriots and Sysco Metro New York raised more than $600 to benefit the RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund to help health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are very pleased with the success of this first-time event at the ballpark and its ability to help our community,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. “Not only did this provide an opportunity for people to get necessary supplies for their homes and businesses, it raised money for those doing incredible things for all of us at RWJBarnabas Health.”

To adhere to social distancing and safety guidelines, Sysco Metro New York associates wore masks and gloves while they placed the purchased items into the trunks of vehicles when customers arrived at the ballpark.

With the success of the event, the team is already in discussions for future pop-up shopping opportunities at the ballpark with Sysco Metro New York. Open for pickup at Sysco Metro New York in Jersey City: https://shopmetronewyork.sysco.com/. Additional remote locations to be announced on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“Sysco Metro New York was happy to put on an event that supported the community, the Patriots’ loyal fan base, and, most importantly, those doing amazing work at RWJBarnabas Health,” said Steve Harris, Vice President of Sales.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent more than 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 23-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. The company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

About RWJBarnabas Health

The RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response fund helps address the growing needs arising as a result of this unprecedented global health crisis and will be used to support our frontline healthcare workers and our comprehensive emergency care efforts.

RWJBarnabas Health is the largest, most comprehensive academic health care system in New Jersey, with a service area covering nine counties with five million people. The system includes eleven acute care hospitals, three acute care children’s hospitals and a leading pediatric rehabilitation hospital with a network of outpatient centers (Children’s Specialized Hospital) with its multiple outpatient centers, a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, two trauma centers, a satellite emergency department, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state’s largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, a large medical group, multi-site imaging centers and an accountable care organization.