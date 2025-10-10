Somerset CPA Wins Statewide Award

David Roth

A Somerset-based CPA is among 40 accounting professionals throughout the state to be honored recently by the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants.

David N. Roth, the Managing Member of CEO of RRBB Advisors on Davidson Avenue is one of 14 accounting professionals to be awarded a 2025 Ovation Award for Impact.

Winners were selected in six categories: Lifetime Leader, Exceptional Educator, Emerging Leader, Impact, Innovation and Woman to Watch.

“It’s an honor to recognize and praise our members as well as other accounting professionals who regularly help businesses thrive,” Aiysha (AJ) Johnson, MA, IOM, CEO and executive director at the NJCPA, said in a press release about the awards. “These awards are a way to thank those individuals who perform everyday wonders in the business world.”

The winners were announced during the NJCPA’s IssuesWatch Live program on Oct. 9 and will also be featured in the winter issue of New Jersey CPA magazine.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments