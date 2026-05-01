Franklin Township Chamber Of Commerce Honors Business, Community Leaders At Annual Gala

The Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual gala April 29 at the Marigold on Hamilton Street, recognizing a broad slate of community leaders, local businesses, educators and volunteers who have shaped the character of one of Somerset County’s most diverse municipalities.

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