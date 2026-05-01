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Franklin Township Chamber Of Commerce Honors Business, Community Leaders At Annual Gala

April 30, 2026 Business, Business News, Featured

CHAMBER HONOREE – Damiano Orsillo, owner of Piazza Orsillo on Cedar Grove Lane, at the April 29 Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce gala.

The Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual gala April 29 at the Marigold on Hamilton Street, recognizing a broad slate of community leaders, local businesses, educators and volunteers who have shaped the character of one of Somerset County’s most diverse municipalities.

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